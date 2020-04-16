Disgust as 50 bags of household rubbish including soiled nappies are dumped in Donegal town centre

Close to 50 bags of rubbish have been dumped at a site near the centre of Donegal Town.

The bags - many of which have been torn open by animals - include numerous soiled nappies, food waste, baby clothes and a range of other typical household rubbish.

Given the nature of the waste and the warm, dry weather, a very unpleasant smell is issuing from this rubbish, much to the distress of nearby residents and people who use adjacent parking facilities.

Cllr Tom Conaghan (Ind) who lives near the site close to the town's Main Street said: “It is very frustrating to see this, especially in these times when most people are trying to keep things right.

“There are bags being left on other streets too and on by-roads. I have been on to the council about it and we hope to get to the bottom of who is responsible.

“These people are going to have to be taken to task. With the facilities that are provided for disposing of rubbish there is no excuse for that to be going on.

“These people are taking advantage of it being quiet to do this so blatantly.”

Name and Shame

Cllr Noel Jordan (SF) has been tackling the ongoing problem of fly tipping since he was first elected to council. He said the time has come to name and shame those responsible.

“I am calling for legislation to be put in place that would allow us to name the people who are being fined,” he told the Donegal Democrat. “People are being fined but it is not not enough of a deterrent for some of them, especially when it is happening behind closed doors.

“The time has come for stronger action. We need bigger deterrents than a sign saying you will be fined. There is a stigma attached to this and naming people publicly is the only way to get them to stop.

Cllr Jordan said the litter warden had agreed to collect the waste dumped at the site in Donegal Town. The councillor is hopeful that the perpetrator can be identified.

“I have asked the litter warden to request access to CCTV cameras in that area,” he said. “And I have also requested that they go through all the bags. There is bound to be evidence of who is responsible.”

The councillor is deeply frustrated by the ongoing issue of illegal dumping.

“I get calls about this a lot, and nine times out of ten people have a fair idea who it is. There are people who pick their quiet spot and go out and dump their rubbish there.

“It is not fair on the people who are going out picking it up and trying to keep the place tidy.

“I will keep pushing for people to be named and shamed.”

Anyone wishing to report illegal dumping should contact Donegal County Council on (074) 91 53900. People can also call the Environmental Protection Agency Hotline Dump the Dumpers 1850 365 121

UPDATE:

The rubbish at the Donegal Town has been cleared by Donegal County Council.

Mayor of Donegal Town Pauric Kennedy said: “Well done to all concerned in the big tidy-up; a job well done hopefully someone will get charged with illegal dumping.

“Thank you for the great work done.”