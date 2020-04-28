Donegal Covid-19 update: Number of cases increases by just one

The number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal now stands at 453.

This is up by just one on the previous 24 hour period.

These latest figures were announced this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and refer to the situation in the county at midnight on Sunday, April 26, 2020.

Earlier, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre confirmed that sadly 59 more people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died - bringing the total death total to 1,159 (following closer inspection by the HPSC, 2 deaths that were reported earlier have now been removed).

Meanwhile, 229 additional cases have been confirmed in Ireland

There are now 19,877 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, in Leitrim the number of cases rose by one to 67 in the latest 24 hour period while in Sligo the number of cases increased by three to 117.