HSE say 20 Covid-19 deaths occurred at HSE operated long term care facilities at Ballyshannon, Killybegs and Cavan

HSE advise press to make queries direct to private nursing homes

HSE say 20 deaths occurred at HSE operated long term care facilities at Ballyshannon, Killybegs and Cavan

Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

Twenty deaths due to confirmed Covid-19 have occurred among residents in three HSE long term care residential facilities for Older Persons at The Rock Community Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon, Killybegs Community Hospital and Virginia Community Nursing Unit, Cavan, the HSE have confirmed.

When asked what the figures were for all Covid-19 related deaths in Donegal at all long term care facilities in the county, donegallive.ie was informed they would "need to contact private nursing homes directly with your queries".

In the earlier statement issued by the HSE they had previously said: "We appeal to the media to respect the privacy of residents and staff, especially at this difficult time."

They added: 

"The HSE has confirmed that as of the 26th of May 2020 there have been a total 121 are associated with outbreaks of Covid 19 in residential facilities in Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan & Sligo).

"We offer our deepest sympathies to their families and friends and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.  
There have been a large number of outbreaks of Covid-19 across Older Persons Residential Services in Ireland.

"In CHO 1 our Covid- 19 Outbreak Control Team actively manages all outbreaks within residential settings, Older Persons, Disability and Mental Health. Each facility continues to receive significant supports and advice that range from ensuring adequate medical care needs of residents; staffing levels; personal protective equipment; and how to safely implement the Infection Prevention and Control guidance. Across all residential and community services  Infection Prevention and Control procedures have been implemented in line with Public Health Medicine advice and best practice guidelines.

"All residents and staff across  our residential facilities have been tested for Covid-19.

Their results are private and confidential. Residents who test positive or show symptoms of Covid -19 are nursed in strict isolation and are fully supported by nursing staff, medical services where appropriate alongside guidance from Infection Prevention Control and Public Health clinicians. Where staff test positive they have to self isolate for a 14 day period and do not return to work until they are clear from infection/symptoms.

"CHO 1 Older Person’s Services wish to reassure the community that they continue to provide both compassionate and high quality care to all residents and have implemented stringent measures to protect both residents and staff.

"Nursing management remain in contact with families/guardians of residents in relation to any suspected or confirmed cases of Covid-19.  

"Where a relative/guardian has any query relating to the care of a resident, we ask them to contact us directly.

"We appreciate the difficulties faced by both residents and their families/friends as a result of the visiting restrictions. We are continuing to communicate with all families/guardians throughout this difficult time and we await further guidance to issue from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) on the easing of visiting restrictions.

"The safety and health and wellbeing of residents and all staff continues to be our number one priority.

"Again, the HSE wish to extend our sincere condolences to the families of residents who have passed away and we ask that the privacy of those who are sick and bereaved is respected.

"A Bereavement Support Service is available in CHO 1 to the families of those who have passed away."

