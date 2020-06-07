Find out which NCT Centres are reopening from Monday - two of the four Donegal centres will be back in action

Contact
Not all NCT Centres will open from Monday, June 8. NCTS will be opening test centres on a phased basis in accordance with the Government’s Roadmap for reopening.
It says the safety of the public is paramount, and it will continue to be guided by public health officials and relevant national experts.
Those with a test due date prior to March 28 and those that were unable to complete their test due to the defects discovered with vehicle lift equipment earlier in the year can now book a test.
Donegal has four NCT centres.
Letterkenny and Derrybeg will be reopening from tomorrow, Monday, but Donegal Town and Carndonagh will not be reopening until a later date.
The others centres reopening first are:
▪ Cork – Little Island
▪ Cork – Blarney
▪ Northpoint 1 & 2, Dublin
▪ Deansgrange, Dublin
▪ Fonthill, Dublin
▪ Galway
▪ Limerick
▪ Waterford
▪ Athlone
▪ Ballina
▪ Naas
▪ Drogheda
