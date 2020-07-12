Locals warn of dangers at the Murder Hole



With hundreds of day trippers from Northern Ireland expected in Donegal to

enjoy the beaches and scenery during the July 12 holiday weekend, one

community has warned those unfamiliar with a certain beach in Downings to be

extra careful today.

Though beautiful, it has an alarmingly sinister nickname: Murder Hole Beach.

It’s unclear where the beach’s macabre moniker comes from. Some legends say

it refers to the tragic tale of a woman who fatally fell - or was potentially

pushed - from its cliffs.

But in reality, it’s most likely the name is a nod to the wild waters that whip

around the shore, as the beach is known for its particularly mighty tides.

Regardless of its foreboding name and the genuine dangers of its waters, the

beach is worth a visit.

No roads will get you here. You have to know what you're looking for, though

locals on the Rosguill Peninsula will be happy to point you in the right direction.

It takes approximately 14 minutes to get to Murder Hole Beach from

Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, and roughly the same time from Downings.

First there's the cross-country walk from Melmore. Then the steep incline down

its hills and dunes can be negotiated with care and your reward is a secret

beach, kitted out with small caves and stunning cliffs. Remember too the

Murder Hole should be only be accessed at low tide.

With a picnic in your backpack, there's no need to leave until the tide comes in

but forget about swimming or body boarding.

According to one local it's not the place for these activities.

"We appreciate the Murder Hole is very beautiful and people wish to visit.

However, please be careful. Apparently there were swimmers and body

boarders in the water yesterday, (Saturday).

"The Murder Hole is not safe for any of these activities. There are serious

currents and you should not enter the water.

"Please please be careful. It is remote and if you get in trouble it will take

rescue time to get there and this could have tragic consequences.

"Additionally, the route people are using is through private land. Please respect

the farmer and his land. Do not cross when the bull is in situ and sign is up; use

the longer route.

"Please always close the gate and take all litter with you. We are not trying to

ruin anyone's fun. Just respect the farmland and respect the power of the ocean.

Swimming is much safer at the Trabeg Downings blue flag beach."