Locals warn of dangers at the Murder Hole

Contact
With hundreds of day trippers from Northern Ireland expected in Donegal to
enjoy the beaches and scenery during the July 12 holiday weekend, one
community has warned those unfamiliar with a certain beach in Downings to be
extra careful today.
Though beautiful, it has an alarmingly sinister nickname: Murder Hole Beach.
It’s unclear where the beach’s macabre moniker comes from. Some legends say
it refers to the tragic tale of a woman who fatally fell - or was potentially
pushed - from its cliffs.
But in reality, it’s most likely the name is a nod to the wild waters that whip
around the shore, as the beach is known for its particularly mighty tides.
Regardless of its foreboding name and the genuine dangers of its waters, the
beach is worth a visit.
No roads will get you here. You have to know what you're looking for, though
locals on the Rosguill Peninsula will be happy to point you in the right direction.
It takes approximately 14 minutes to get to Murder Hole Beach from
Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, and roughly the same time from Downings.
First there's the cross-country walk from Melmore. Then the steep incline down
its hills and dunes can be negotiated with care and your reward is a secret
beach, kitted out with small caves and stunning cliffs. Remember too the
Murder Hole should be only be accessed at low tide.
With a picnic in your backpack, there's no need to leave until the tide comes in
but forget about swimming or body boarding.
According to one local it's not the place for these activities.
"We appreciate the Murder Hole is very beautiful and people wish to visit.
However, please be careful. Apparently there were swimmers and body
boarders in the water yesterday, (Saturday).
"The Murder Hole is not safe for any of these activities. There are serious
currents and you should not enter the water.
"Please please be careful. It is remote and if you get in trouble it will take
rescue time to get there and this could have tragic consequences.
"Additionally, the route people are using is through private land. Please respect
the farmer and his land. Do not cross when the bull is in situ and sign is up; use
the longer route.
"Please always close the gate and take all litter with you. We are not trying to
ruin anyone's fun. Just respect the farmland and respect the power of the ocean.
Swimming is much safer at the Trabeg Downings blue flag beach."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.