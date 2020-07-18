Contact

Virtual Donegal Half Marathon proceeds will go towards the purchase of a defibrillator

Entries now available online

Local charities to benefit from 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon

The Virtual Donegal Half Marathon t-shirt

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The proceeds from the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon, which is being held in association with Kernan’s Retail Group, will go towards the purchase of a defibrillator.

The defibrillator will be installed at Kernan’s Spar at Tullygay on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

A donation to fund the provision of an acute stroke unit at Letterkenny University Hospital , c/o consultant geriatrician, Professor Ken Mulpeter, will also be made from the proceeds of what will be an event with a difference this year.

Last month the Donegal Half Marathon Committee decided not to hold the actual race this year. Instead they opted to organise a virtual race over the weekend of Friday, August 28th to Sunday, August 30th.

Race director, Brendan McDaid, said entries are increasing gradually.

“We’ve exceeded the 100 mark and expect a late surge nearer race weekend itself,” he added.

“We gave a lot of thought to who should be the beneficiaries from the 2020 Virtual Donegal Half Marathon and we are happy that the money raised will be spent locally. Kernan’s Spar at Tullygay is located on the Donegal Half Marathon course. It is an extremely busy stretch and we believe it is an ideal location for a defibrillator in case of an emergency in the area,” he commented.

“We are inviting runners both at home, throughout Ireland and all over the take on the challenge and be part of the Virtual 2020 Donegal Half Marathon over the last weekend in August. For those not up for the 21K distance, there is also the option of the relay event which involves three-person teams each competing 7K.”

To register for the 2020 Donegal Virtual Half Marathon click on the link below

https://www.njuko.net/donegal- half-virtual/select_ competition

