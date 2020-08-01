UN veterans host medal presentation for the late Cpl. Joe Quinn

The Post 19 Irish United Nations Veterans Association (IUNVA) hosted a special event at their memorial at Conwal Graveyard in Letterkenny.

Family members of the late Cpl. Joe Quinn attended a presentation of his service medals.

Joe had served in the transport section at Rockhill Army Barracks and also had overseas service in the Lebanon and Cyprus.

His daughter Fiona accepted the service medals on behalf of the family.

Joe's granddaughter Deirdre, who completed a programme on the 'Irish in Lebanon' for her media exams at Letterkenny IT, thanked all who assisted her and informed all that she received an Honours degree in her exams. The video can be viewed on Facebook.

The UN veterans who attended the medal presentation at Conwal graveyard for the late Cpl. Joe Quinn



The Quinn family wishes to thank the IUNVA group for obtaining the service medals for their late father and the courtesy shown to them at the presentation.

The presentation event was open to family members only due to Covid-19 guidelines.