Taoiseach Micheál Martin meeting with British PM Boris Johnson at Hillsborough Castle

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin will meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland later today.

This will be their first meeting since Micheál Martin became Taoiseach.

Today’s meeting will be an opportunity for discussion of a number of issues of mutual concern.

Covid-19 will top the agenda and the two leaders are expected to discuss their respective experiences of managing the virus and dealing with its economic and societal impact.

They will also discuss Brexit, including the continuing negotiations between the UK and the EU, with less than six months to the end of the transition period.

Northern Ireland and bilateral relations between Dublin and London will also be discussed.