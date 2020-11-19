Drivers warned to expect delays at important Donegal junction

Contact
Road works will take place today and tomorrow
Road resurfacing works will take place on the R250 at Meenmore East, Fintown - from the Millwheel junction towards Letterkenny for 600m - today, Thursday, September 19 and tomorrow, Friday, November 20.
Traffic management will be in place.
Please allow extra time for your journeys.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.