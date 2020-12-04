Inquests into seven Donegal road deaths to be heard in Letterkenny today

Contact
The four young west Donegal men who will be the subject of an inquest hearing today in Letterkenny
The events that led up to two major road accidents that claimed the lives of seven young people on Donegal roads will be revealed at two separate inquest hearings today, (Friday) at Letterkenny Courthouse.
The first starts at 9.15am and will deal with the tragic accident that claimed the lives of four young west Donegal friends, John Harley, Falcarragh, (24), Daniel Scott, Gortahork, (23); Shaun Harkin, Falcarragh (22) and Micheal Roarty, Gaoth Dobhair, (24) following their involvement in a car accident on a road near Magheroarty between Gweedore and Gortahork on Sunday night, January 27, 2019.
The second hearing takes place at at 1.45pm. It will deal with the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Teresa Robinson, (20), Killygordon; Kaylem Murphy, (19) Cloghan and Steven McCafferty (18) Lismonaghan, Letterkenny who died on a back road between Letterkenny and Drumkeen July 28, 2016.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.