Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Inquests into seven Donegal road deaths to be heard in Letterkenny today

Details of Gaoth Dobhair and Drumkeen tragedies to be revealed

Inquests into seven road deaths to be heard in Letterkenny today

The four young west Donegal men who will be the subject of an inquest hearing today in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The events that led up to two major road accidents that claimed the lives of seven young people on Donegal roads will be revealed at two separate inquest hearings today, (Friday) at Letterkenny Courthouse.

The first starts at 9.15am and will deal with the tragic accident that claimed the lives of four young west Donegal friends, John Harley, Falcarragh, (24),  Daniel Scott, Gortahork, (23); Shaun Harkin, Falcarragh (22) and Micheal Roarty, Gaoth Dobhair, (24)  following their involvement in a car accident on a road near Magheroarty between Gweedore and Gortahork on Sunday night, January 27, 2019.

The second hearing takes place at at 1.45pm. It will deal with the circumstances  surrounding the deaths of  Teresa Robinson, (20), Killygordon; Kaylem Murphy, (19) Cloghan and Steven McCafferty (18) Lismonaghan, Letterkenny who died on a back road between Letterkenny and Drumkeen July 28, 2016.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie