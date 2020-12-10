Campaign for Livie is GoFundMe's second-highest in the country

Contact
The campaign to raise money for life-saving treatment for baby girl from Donegal was the second-most successful GoFundMe campaign in Ireland this year.
It was part of the efforts to raise more than €2m for Olivia “Livie” Mulhern from Donegal town who was born with the life-limiting condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.
The campaign, A Better Life for Livie, raised more than €40,000 over its €1m target.
The one-year-old received the gene therapy treatment Zolgensma in October.
It had been thought she could only get the treatment in the US but she was able to receive it in Ireland.
SMA is caused by a gene deletion which results in deterioration of Livie’s nerve cells connecting her brain and spinal cord to her body’s muscles. There is no cure and Livie has its most severe type.
The GoFundMe campaign for Livie was second to the campaign for Dan Donoher, a baby boy who also suffered from SMA Type 1. His campaign raised more than €1.9m on GoFundMe, but Dan contracted a virus which meant that he was no longer able to get the gene therapy. His family donated €1m to Livie’s campaign.
GoFundMe has announced that Ireland has retained the position of the most generous country in the world on GoFundMe for a third year running with the highest number of donations per capita. Nearly 1.5 million donations were made in Ireland throughout 2020 which is more than three times the amount of donations that were made in Ireland in the previous year.
Galway tops the list as the most generous city in the country with Dublin, and then Limerick, following closely behind.
