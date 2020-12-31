BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition to proceed virtually despite school closures

THE BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will go ahead from January 6 to January 8, despite school closures and other Covid-19 restrictions, it has been confirmed.

"The virtual exhibition has been designed by organisers to enable competing second-level students, and the judging panel, to access the online platform from home or their preferred location," said a spokesperson.

The public can also access the virtual exhibition, free of charge, and view the qualified projects, exhibitor stands, educational events and special acts.

"The only aspect of the exhibition that will be postponed is the Primary Science Fair, and we look forward to rescheduling this with schools when they reopen."

If students or teachers have any queries, contact youngscientist@bt.com