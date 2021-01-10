Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Man appears in court over Donegal cocaine seizure

Cocaine with an estimated value of €105,000 seized following search at checkpoint

Man appears in court over Donegal cocaine seizure

A large quantity of suspected cocaine was found during a search of a vehicle

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

One man has appeared in court in relation to the seizure of cocaine with an estimated value of €105,000 in Donegal.

The drugs were seized by gardaí at a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint near Lifford on Friday afternoon.

The male driver was detained for drug driving after a positive cocaine oral fluid test.

A male passenger and the vehicle were also detained for a drugs search. During the search of the vehicle, a large quantity of suspected cocaine was found.

The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested for the offence of possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply and detained at Letterkenny garda station.

One man was charged and brought before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday evening for offences of unlawful possession of controlled drugs and unlawful possession of controlled drugs for sale or supply.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie