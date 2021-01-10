Man appears in court over Donegal cocaine seizure

One man has appeared in court in relation to the seizure of cocaine with an estimated value of €105,000 in Donegal.

The drugs were seized by gardaí at a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint near Lifford on Friday afternoon.

The male driver was detained for drug driving after a positive cocaine oral fluid test.

A male passenger and the vehicle were also detained for a drugs search. During the search of the vehicle, a large quantity of suspected cocaine was found.

The driver and passenger were subsequently arrested for the offence of possession of controlled drugs for unlawful sale or supply and detained at Letterkenny garda station.

One man was charged and brought before a special sitting of Sligo District Court on Saturday evening for offences of unlawful possession of controlled drugs and unlawful possession of controlled drugs for sale or supply.