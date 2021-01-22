Major Donegal property sold to national developer

Twin Towns estate agent, Martin McGowan Properties has just sold 47 apartments in what is believed to be one of the biggest residential sales in the county in several years.

It is understood the 47 apartments at Navenny were sold in a single block to a national developer. It is not clear what the final price was but the guide price for it was advertised at €1,450,000.

The apartments are situated above a retail complex which includes the SuperValu supermarket and several other businesses and are arranged over four floors above ground floor retail with basement parking to provide for one space per apartment.

In a post on the firm's Facebook page, Mr McGowan (above) said they were delighted to announce that they had sold 47 partially constructed apartments together with their joint agents BidX1.



"We believe that it's the largest residential sale within County Donegal over the past number of years. This is massive news for Donegal, the Twin Towns and the wider area.

"It will be a huge boost to the local economy and in particular to the neighbouring commercial shops at ground floor level," he said.



Martin McGowan Properties have been involved in this project from the very beginning, selling the site back in c.2005 and selling the entire commercial ground floor off plan to a private property developer for over €10m.

He added: "This completes the project now with what will be a fantastic mixed use commercial and residential scheme once the new owners begin work to complete the apartments and the apartments become stunning new homes over the coming year.

"It will be great to see them lit up and lived in as they were so well designed for. We wish the new owners every success with the project and we are delighted to have been involved in each step," he said.