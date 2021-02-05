Diocese of Raphoe statement following a Donegal case where a former priest was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a minor

The Bishop of Raphoe, Bishop Alan McGuckian, on behalf of the Diocese of Raphoe, has issued a statement following a case in Letterkenny Circuit Court, where a former priest of the Diocese of Raphoe, was sentenced to two years imprisonment for the sexual abuse of a minor in 1985.

The priest was in the diocese from 1976 and was removed from ministry immediately on reception of the complaint in 1998. The Gardai and HSE/ Tulsa were informed then.

On behalf of the Diocese of Raphoe, Bishop Alan McGuckian said: ‘I am deeply saddened that an innocent child had to endure this devastating abuse. It is all the more serious that it involved abuse by someone in a position of sacred trust and power. I apologise sincerely to the man who suffered and to his family. I fully accept that no apology can undo the harm inflicted on an innocent child.

The Church must continue to ensure that such crimes never happen again and that victims feel their voices are heard and that they are supported.

If anyone else has a concern or complaint, either now or from the past, I encourage them to come forward and contact both the diocese and the statutory authorities.’

To report a concern, or complaint of child abuse, either current or historical, please contact Margaret Northage the Designated Liaison Person for the diocese on 086 2183 011 or you can go directly to the statutory authorities:

Tusla (Child & Family Agency) - tel: 074 91 23672/23770,

Gardaí National Protective Services Bureau - tel: 01 6663430/6663435.

In an emergency, please contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67100.

Free Counselling & Support is available through Towards Healing, an independent organisation providing professional support for people who have experienced institutional, clerical or religious abuse in Ireland.

Freephone - RoI: 1800 303416,

Freephone - N.Ireland & UK: 0800 0963315,

Freephone - Hearing Impaired: 085 8022 859