The death has taken place of former Donegal GAA goalkeeper Alan Kane

Aodh Ruadh GAA club have this morning been leading the tributes to Alan Kane who passed away on Monday.

Mr. Kane, from Portnason in Ballyshannon, was a much loved and popular member of the local community. He was 75.

A household name in Donegal sport, he was the goalkeeper when Donegal won their first Ulster title in 1972.

He was also vice president of Aodh Ruadh GAA club in Ballyshannon and in a club post on social media he was described as an authentic legend not only of Aodh Ruadh, but Donegal football.

“His passing will be felt right across the county and beyond.

“After making his Ulster championship debut against Antrim in 1970, he was between the posts as Donegal brought home our first ever Anglo Celt cup in 1972 and played a major role in securing our second Ulster triumph in 1974.

The Donegal team from 1972 which included goalkeeper, Alan Kane

“He had a glittering club career, most notably with the all-conquering Ballyshannon / Bundoran combination of St Joseph's.

“He resurrected camogie in Aodh Ruadh in the 1980s, enjoying great success. Then in 1992 he was one of the founding members of Ladies football in the club and was part of the management team as we won our only senior ladies county title in 1995.

“He was inducted into the Aodh Ruadh Hall of Fame in 2002. Doubtless there will be many more words of tribute to Alan in the coming days, but, for the present, our thoughts are with his wife Patricia, daughters Fiona, Frances and Grainne, son, Pauric; brothers Teddy and Jim, the wider family and their all friends.”

The funeral arrangements for Mr. Kane are to be confirmed.