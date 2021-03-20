Update: Items seized during search involving Garda Armed Support Unit and Dog Unit at residence in Donegal
Search operation was conducted under warrant
Gardaí at the scene today
More details have emerged following a search operation that was carried out in the Ballymacool Estate area of Letterkenny on Saturday morning.
Gardaí have confirmed that a search operation was conducted under warrant at a residence at approximately 11.30am.
A garda statement said: "Gardaí attached to the Dog Unit and Armed Support Unit assisted local, uniform Gardaí during the course of the operation. A number of items were seized during the course of the search."
Investigations are ongoing.
