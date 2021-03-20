Update: Items seized during search involving Garda Armed Support Unit and Dog Unit at residence in Donegal

More details have emerged following a search operation that was carried out in the Ballymacool Estate area of Letterkenny on Saturday morning.

Gardaí have confirmed that a search operation was conducted under warrant at a residence at approximately 11.30am.

A garda statement said: "Gardaí attached to the Dog Unit and Armed Support Unit assisted local, uniform Gardaí during the course of the operation. A number of items were seized during the course of the search."

Investigations are ongoing.