Historic town in Donegal has 'so much going for it' but it needs help

The border community of Pettigo has a lot going for it, but it needs support from Donegal County if it is to develop to its full potential.

That is according to Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) who put down the following motion at the May meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal: “That this MD shall meet with the Community Development section to arrange a meeting with members of the community in Pettigo to put forward a town action plan and to seek a funding mechanism to create a robust action plan and a way forward for town enhancement.”

Cllr Kennedy told fellow councillors that the motion applied to the town itself and its environs.

“Pettigo is steeped in history,” she said. “And it has the Termon River and is close to Lough Derg, that is all very pretty.”



The councillor said that some of the town’s old buildings were really iconic and could feature strongly in any future plans.

“The old customs hut could be a really significant piece of infracture, such as a tourist office,” she said. “There are other buildings that are really beautiful too, like the old mill.”

Cllr Kennedy said that even though Donegal MD did not have a Community Development Officer, it needed someone to come in and help.

“It has so much going for it,” she said. “We need to do a town hall type meeting and it will be really beneficial to the people of Pettigo.”

The councillor gave examples of other towns where community engagement had helped people to see what their town had going for it. This also helped towns to identify what they needed, and strategies for bringing their vision to life.

Cllr Kennedy stressed that it was a matter of supporting the community’s own plans.

“This must be community driven and community led,” she said. “It must come from the heart of the people who live there.”

Cllr Michael McMahon (SF) seconded the motion, saying: “Towns on the border suffered with partition which is a major concern there.

“The population has decreased dramatically. Old buildings have fallen into disrepair.

“You see bollards separating part of the town from the other; one part in Donegal and one in Fermanagh. Where would see this in the 21st Century? Maybe we could get those bollards taken away.”

Cllr McMahon agreed that a town hall meeting was a good idea.

“The people of Pettigo are resilient and have come through a lot,” he said. “We need to help them out, maybe working with Kesh and other border communities.”

The councillor recalled his own fond memories of the border town.

“I know Pettigo well; I was confirmed there,” he said. “I remember Flood’s Hotel.

“Pettigo has the potential and it has the spirit.”

Cathaoirleach of Donegal MD, Cllr Micheál Naughton (FF) also voiced his support.

“For the last three years I would have been going on about Pettigo and it is great to see it getting support,” he said.

“We need people to come in and invest in Pettigo.

Cllr Naughton raised concerns about housing in the area, saying: “I was chatting to young people from there who had to go to Kesh and Ederney to get houses.”

Before the demise of the railway, Pettigo was a thriving community, with pilgrims arriving in their droves to visit Lough Derg. Locals recall stalls on the street and a celebratory atmosphere in the town.

The Troubles and the changes of the modern world have taken their toll on Pettigo. But community spirit is alive and well, as can be seen in the town’s amenities.

Support from local councillors and from Donegal County Council could certainly help the town to move forward with a clear plan of action.