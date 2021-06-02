Iconic Donegal hotel sold - new owners look forward to welcoming guests to stunning location

One of Donegal's most scenic hotels has been sold - and the new owners will already be familiar to many people in Donegal.

Management of An Chúirt Hotel in Gaoth Dobhair said: "It is with great excitement that we announce that the four-star An Chúirt Hotel has been acquired by local Donegal Hoteliers, the Gallen Family."

Tommy Gallen, Proprietor of The Villa Rose Hotel and Jackson’s Hotel in Ballybofey said: “We are delighted to include An Chúirt in our collection and move forward with this stunning hotel. The future is bright for such a fine property located on the Wild Atlantic way in beautiful West Donegal.

"Securing local employment is at the forefront of our plans for An Chúirt and we would like to thank the people of Gaoth Dobhair for their warm welcome so far. The messages of support over the last 48 hours have been inspiring and we look forward to becoming part of the community of West Donegal.

"We would like to thank Patricia and Hugh Martin for their help with the transition and we wish them every success in the future.

"We plan to fully reopen the hotel this month. We would like to take this opportunity to assure existing wedding couples that their bookings are secure. Online Reservations for stays from the end of June onwards will be available in the coming days.

"We look forward to safely welcoming guests back to An Chúirt.”



An Chúirt is nestled in the beautiful Donegal countryside on the shore of the Clady River, with the iconic Errigal Mountain as its backdrop. It sits amidst rolling valleys, fresh woodlands and forestry, glistening lakes, deserted sandy beaches and offshore islands.

Located along the Wild Atlantic Way, An Chúirt Hotel is a perfect base to explore all that is wonderful about Donegal.

A recruitment notice for staff in a variety of roles has been posted to the hotel's Facebook page.