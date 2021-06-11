More than 450 Donegal farmers set to benefit from expanded REAP scheme

The budget for the Results Based Environment Agri Pilot (REAP) scheme is to more than double to over €20 million after 3,000 more spaces were approved by Brussels following a formal request by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

Almost 5,000 farmers have been approved, with over €12.5m of this money to go to farmers on the western seaboard.

According to the Irish Farmers’ Journal, some 778 farmers in Galway are in the scheme, 628 are from Mayo, 458 are from Donegal, 336 are from Roscommon, 306 are in Clare and 219 are in Kerry, while 206 are in Sligo and 167 are in Leitrim.

Farmers can secure up to €12,600 across the two years of the scheme.