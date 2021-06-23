Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport

Inish Times, June 23, 2021.

Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport

Maidin mhaith.

This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.

Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.

Solicitor's letter issued after council meeting row.

Buncrana Pride.

Cllr Bernard McGuinness takes over as Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District.

Council involvement on Mica Working Group remains unclear.

Inishowen sculptor's An Gorta Mór memorial to be unveiled in Glasgow.

Meenamulligan Bridge officially opened.

Dublin Mica Rally pictorial coverage - Do you recognise anyone?

Goals galore for Georgie Kelly. 

Holes-in-one all the rage this weekend, and much, much more.

Keep in touch Inishowen.

 

