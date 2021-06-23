Inish Times for all the peninsula's news and sport
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie.
Read all of the peninsula's stories that matter.
Solicitor's letter issued after council meeting row.
Buncrana Pride.
Cllr Bernard McGuinness takes over as Cathaoirleach of Inishowen Municipal District.
Council involvement on Mica Working Group remains unclear.
Inishowen sculptor's An Gorta Mór memorial to be unveiled in Glasgow.
Meenamulligan Bridge officially opened.
Dublin Mica Rally pictorial coverage - Do you recognise anyone?
Goals galore for Georgie Kelly.
Holes-in-one all the rage this weekend, and much, much more.
Keep in touch Inishowen.
More News
Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh and his wife Róisín after his election as mayor of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.