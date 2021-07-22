Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Donegal clergyman finishes his marathon charity cycle

Hopes to raise funds for 'Mahajanga Calling' appeal

Rev Canon David Crooks and his team at the finish line last Monday

Connie Duffy

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

It is finished.

Rev Canon David Crooks has completed the last of his three cycles in aid of the Diocesan 'Mahajanga Calling' Appeal.

The Diocese of Mahajanga, in north-west Madagascar, is part of the Anglican Communion’s Church of the Province of the Indian Ocean. 

Rev Canon Crooks, who is Rector of Taughboyne with Craigadooish, All Saints and Killea, set off on the first leg, from Moville to Newtowncunningham  on Wednesday, July 7.

On Tuesday, July 13, he  cycled from Convoy Church to Donaghmore, Monellan and back to Convoy.

The third and final leg took place on Monday last, July 19, when Canon Crooks cycled from Raphoe Cathedral to Clonleigh, Lifford, then to Raymochy, Manorcunningham and back to Raphoe, . 

Proceeds raised from the three cycles will be used to support Rt Rev Hall Speers' ministry in Madagascar, where he is the Bishop of Mahajanga.

Bishop Speers is a son of the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe, a native of the Parish of Urney and brother-in-law to Canon Crooks.

Donations to the ‘Mahajanga Calling’ Appeal will be gratefully received c/o Taughboyne Rectory, Churchtown, Carrigans, Lifford.

Well done Canon Crooks.

