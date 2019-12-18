Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Ban on burning turf would be 'dire for Donegal'

A nationwide smoky coal ban would include turf and logs

Fire

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

With Christmas Eve only around the corner, many people are turning their attention to the state of their chimneys.

But for one Donegal councillor it is all about what can and can’t be burned in hearths and stoves.

Cllr Micheal Naughton (FF) is pleading for common sense to prevail when it comes to the proposed ban of burning turf and logs.

He was responding to news that the government's proposed nationwide smoky coal ban could include turf and logs.

A blanket ban on traditional solid fuel seems inevitable. That is despite Tuesday's announcement that for the time being, only a further 13 towns nationally were being added to the smoky coal ban.

Speaking at the December meeting of the Municipal District (MD) of Donegal, Cllr Naughton said: “You have to put the ass before the cart. You can’t ban all those fuels and put old people and families at risk of being cold. You have to put infrastructure in place first to make sure houses are properly heated.”

The councillor acknowledged that there was an issue with carbon emissions and air quality globally.

“But you have to look at the Chinas and Japans and the Russias and the Americas,” he said. “ We are here on a small island. If you sneeze, you nearly fall off.”

Cllr Barry Sweeny (FG) agreed that a gradual implementation process was needed.

“People don’t have the options or the finances to change just like that,” he said.

Fiona Kelly from Donegal County Council’s Environment section agreed there was talk about an all-Ireland campaign. But she said the issue in Donegal at present was the urban smoky coal ban and that was proving successful in Letterkenny.

Cllr Naughton replied: “It would be dire for Donegal if turf was included.”

On Tuesday, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Richard Bruton TD announced an extension of the smoky coal ban. It will include all towns with a population of more than 10,000. But he said the government would not proceed with a nationwide ban at present.

The minister said this was on the basis that such a ban would carry a serious risk of illegality unless peat, turf and wet wood were included.

Minister Bruton said: “I am preparing the first ever Clean Air Strategy, and will come back to government in the New Year with further proposals to improve air quality.”

None of the 13 towns announced as part of the extended smoky coal ban are in Donegal. This means that Letterkenny remains the only town in the county with a smoky coal ban in place.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie