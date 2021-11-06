OBITUARY: Bella Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg

The death took place in the Mater Hospital, Dublin on Saturday, October 23 of Bella Doherty, Knockastolar, Bunbeg.

Born on October 31, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Maggie Roarty and was one of seven children born to them.

She spent her early years living in Coshclady and Knockastollar.

She was hired out with Ned John Fheargail in Dore at a young age. She later worked as a housekeeper with Jimmy Pheadair and Dolly McBride, Ballindrait, Bunbeg and with Willie Alcorn at Bunbeg.

She also spent a period of time working in the Sea View Hotel, Bunbeg before she and her sister, Kathleen went to work in Glasgow. The two sisters found employment in the Mearnskirk Hospital. In 1962 the other members of the family joined them in Glasgow.

While home on holidays in Gaoth Dobhair in 1963 she met her future husband, Jimmy Doherty at a dance in Annagry. He is originally from Ranafast.

Shortly afterwards they got engaged in Kilburn, London. They were married in the old St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg on August 3, 1964. They had their reception the Sea View Hotel, Bunbeg.

In 1968 her sister Kathleen sadly died at a young age and Bella returned home in 1975 after the death of her dad.

Bella was a hard and diligent worker and she secured employment in the bar of the Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club at Magheragallon.

She afterwards went on to work on the Gaoth Dobhair Industrial Estate and worked in the former Telecton na Farraige Móire, Ruibear Motair Teoranta and Sam Spuds Limited from where she retired.

Bella was an exceptional woman, she was a good neighbour and was very loyal to the church.

For many years she served as Minister of the Eucharist at St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg. A woman of strong faith she would serve the Eucharist to people in the locality who were housebound.

Church envelopes

She also took it upon herself to distribute the church envelopes each year in a number of townlands in the Bunbeg area.

The parish priest an Dr Ró -Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill paid tribute to Bella for her enormous contribution to the church spanning many years.

She also provided accommodation to Irish students attending the Coláistí Samhraidh.

She was a devoted wife, a loving mother and a doting granny to her grandchildren and she will be sorely missed.

Her remains reposed at the family home on Tuesday and Wednesday. Requiem Mass was celebrated in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, on Thursday last. The main celebrant of the Mass was an Dr. Ró-Oirmh Pádraig Ó Baoighill, PP Gaoth Dobhair, and concelebrant was Fr Nigel Ó Gallchóir, PP Annagry. The soloist was Paula Diver Gillespie and she was accompanied on guitar by Pat Duffy.

She was laid to rest afterwards in the new graveyard at Annagry.

Bella was predeceased in January of this year by her brother, Mícheál Roarty. She was also predeceased by her sister Kathleen Sharkey and by her brothers, Charlie and Noel.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Roseleen and Margaret, sons Cathal and Seimí, brothers Hughie and Martin Roarty, in-laws, cherished grandchildren and extended family and friends.

- Tommy Curran