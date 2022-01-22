Notable wicket for Scott Macbeth, but Ireland lose to South Africa at U19 World Cup

Scott Macbeth in action for Ireland
St Johnston cricketer Scott Macbeth and his Ireland team-mates were beaten by a big-hitting South Africa at the ICC Under-19s Men’s Cricket World Cup in Trinidad.
Macbeth had top-scored for Ireland with 32 runs in the defeat by India earlier in the week.
Ireland were undone by a powerful display by South African’s batsmen.
South Africa finished on 315-7 off 47 overs.
Macbeth claimed a notable wicket as it was off the bowl of the Saints man that Dewald Brevis - inching towards a century, on 96 runs at the time - was caught by Matthew Humphreys.
George Van Heerden hit 111 runs for South Africa and the tally would prove too tall for Ireland.
Macbeth posted six runs before being caught by Mathew Boast.
Nathan McGuire with 42 Humphreys, who hit 38 and 33 by Philippe le Roux were the pick of the Irish batters, but they were all out for 158, meaning a 153-run loss.
Ireland expect to be in a Plate quarter-final on Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.