Search

22 Jan 2022

Sommer Lecky wins gold at Scottish Championships

The Finn Valley AC star leapt a best effort of 1.79m

Sommer Lecky wins gold at Scottish Championships

Sommer Lecky was the gold medalist in the women's high jump.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

22 Jan 2022

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Sommer Lecky won gold in the senior women's high jump at the Scottish Senior Championships with a very encouraging 2022 opener.

The Finn Valley AC star jumped a best of 1.79m at the Emirates Arena to take the gold.

Lecky, the former World U20 silver and Commonwealth Youth Games gold medalist, was over on her first attempts at 1.69m and 1.74m to get off to a perfect start.

Lecky followed up by soaring over the bar at 1.79m at the first go.

The Castlederg woman was unable to clear 1.83m, but she done enough.

Claire McGarvey from Banchory gook silver (1.74m) with Philippa Rogan (1.69m) leaving with the bronze.

At the same meet, April Doherty, also of Finn Valley, reached the semi-finals of the Under-17 Championships.

Doherty came through her 200m heat in 28.44 seconds. Doherty finished her semi-final in 29.02 seconds, but did not book a place in the final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media