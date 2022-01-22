Sommer Lecky wins gold at Scottish Championships

Sommer Lecky won gold in the senior women's high jump at the Scottish Senior Championships with a very encouraging 2022 opener.

The Finn Valley AC star jumped a best of 1.79m at the Emirates Arena to take the gold.

Lecky, the former World U20 silver and Commonwealth Youth Games gold medalist, was over on her first attempts at 1.69m and 1.74m to get off to a perfect start.

Lecky followed up by soaring over the bar at 1.79m at the first go.

The Castlederg woman was unable to clear 1.83m, but she done enough.

Claire McGarvey from Banchory gook silver (1.74m) with Philippa Rogan (1.69m) leaving with the bronze.

At the same meet, April Doherty, also of Finn Valley, reached the semi-finals of the Under-17 Championships.

Doherty came through her 200m heat in 28.44 seconds. Doherty finished her semi-final in 29.02 seconds, but did not book a place in the final.