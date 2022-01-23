Team bronze medals for Donegal athletes in Belfast

There were team bronze medals on Saturday for some Donegal athletes at the 2022 World Athletics Northern Ireland International Cross Country.

Caolan McFadden of Cranford AC led the NI and Ulster under-17 boys to team bronze medals on Saturday.

At the Billy Neill MBE Country Park, McFadden finished 11th overall in the under-17 race.

McFadden has been in superb form of late and he finished 11th in 20:22.

Letterkenny AC’s Mark Galvin was 22nd and also part of the scoring team as the NI & Ulster team took bronze medals in the home country event.

Finn Valley AC’s Cara Laverty helped NI & Ulster to team bronze in the under-20 event. Laverty finished 18th overall.

Rosses AC’s Amy Greene, taking part as an individual came 24th with Nuala Bose of Finn Valley AC, who was running with NI & Ulster, 25th.

Finn Valley AC athlete Sarah Bradley, also running as an individual was 21st, while Miah Fletcher was 25th in the under-15 girls race.

Odhrán Rodgers of Rosses AC was on the podium in an under-13 race, coming third in 7:29.

Nakita Burke of Letterkenny AC was 21st in the senior women’s race.

The Irish 5000m bronze medalist Burke toed the line alongside world champion Hellen Obiri from Kenya and finished in 29:16.

Burke - a member of the National Senior Cross Country-winning LAC team in November - was just outside the scoring places on the NI and Ulster team.

In the under-20 men’s race, Finn Valley AC’s Diarmait Keogh was 34th overall and his club mate Oisin Toye was 41st.

Keogh was one of the NI & Ulster under-20 scorers, the team finishing fourth.

The Northern Ireland International Cross Country was a World Cross Country Tour silver level event.