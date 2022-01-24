Defeat for Cahir Gormley in Irish U22 quarter-final

Cahir Gormley of Illies Golden Gloves
Illies Golden Gloves former European bonze medalist Cahir Gormley exited the Irish Under-22 Championships at the weekend.
Gormley was stopped by Gareth Dowling of Docklands in an Under-22 quarter-final at 63.5kgs on Sunday.
The referee stopped the contest in the second round.
Gormley, a bronze medalist at the 2017 European Championships and won a gold at the Celtic Box Cup in Dungarvan before Christmas.
On Saturday, Letterkenny man Jack Harkin, boxing out of the Oakleaf ABC in Derry, lost to Patrick O’Donnell from Charleville in an Under-18 54kgs quarter-final.
Last weekend, Cormac Hall (Dunfanaghy ABC) and Joe Harkin, Jack’s older brother, lost out in their bouts.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.