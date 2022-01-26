Scott Macbeth and Ireland into Plate semi-final at U19 Cricket World Cup

Scott Macbeth and Ireland are through to the Plate semi-finals at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Trinidad.

Ireland overcame Canada by 94 runs on Tuesday to advance into Saturday’s semi-final.

Macbeth last week top-scored with 32 runs in a defeat to India. In a heavy loss to South Africa, which saw Ireland exit the main competition, the St Johnston Cricket Club star took the wicket of Dewald Brevis.

Ireland had opened the tournament with a win over Uganda.

On Tuesday, Irland batted first and reached 179 runs in 44.3 overs.

Philppe le Roux took to the crease with Ireland struggling at 34-3 and he led the way with an unbeaten 83 runs

Macbeth scored two runs before being bowled out by Gurnek Singh.

Canada were put all out for 85, with Reuben Wilson taking three wickets and Ireland will take on Zimbabwe or Scotland in Saturday’s Plate semi-final.