Search

26 Jan 2022

Scott Macbeth and Ireland into Plate semi-final at U19 Cricket World Cup

Ireland overcame Canada by 94 runs to book a place in the semi-final.

Scott Macbeth

Scott Macbeth in action for Ireland

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

26 Jan 2022 8:02 AM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Scott Macbeth and Ireland are through to the Plate semi-finals at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in Trinidad.

Ireland overcame Canada by 94 runs on Tuesday to advance into Saturday’s semi-final.

Macbeth last week top-scored with 32 runs in a defeat to India. In a heavy loss to South Africa, which saw Ireland exit the main competition, the St Johnston Cricket Club star took the wicket of Dewald Brevis.

Ireland had opened the tournament with a win over Uganda.

On Tuesday, Irland batted first and reached 179 runs in 44.3 overs.

Philppe le Roux took to the crease with Ireland struggling at 34-3 and he led the way with an unbeaten 83 runs

Macbeth scored two runs before being bowled out by Gurnek Singh.

Canada were put all out for 85, with Reuben Wilson taking three wickets and Ireland will take on Zimbabwe or Scotland in Saturday’s Plate semi-final.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media