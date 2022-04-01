Applications open for 2022 Donegal Bike Week events

Donegal is gearing up for 2022 Bike Week which runs from Saturday, May 14 to Sunday, May 22.
"Bike Week is a national initiative that encourages all ages to try cycling," commented Donegal Sports Partnership's Community Sports Development Officer, Karen Guthrie.
"Donegal Sports Partnership is encouraging new groups to make an application and be part of 2022 Bike Week. Community groups, disability groups, cycling groups, workplace organisations, primary schools, secondary schools are all invited to get involved," she said.
"The fund can cover a range of events including family fun days, community cycles, come 'n try cycles, bike maintenance events, ladies' cycles, and treasure hunts and club spins with support towards bike hire, refreshments, promotional materials, spot prizes, and instructor and tutor costs."
The development officer added: "With Bike Week the emphasis is on fun and freedom. This year there is a greater awareness of climate change, too, so what better way to travel than to get on a bike. More and more people are realising that cycling is a really enjoyable hobby and a great way to get around," she added.
Funding application and criteria are available here. The closing date for submissions is Wednesday, April 6th at 5 pm. For more information, email karen@activedonegal.com
