02 Apr 2022

Mitchell McLaughlin set for elite European race after encouraging race in May

Drumkeen man will compete in Scheldeprijs after finishing second at Rás Mhaigh Eo, where he won the opening stage

Mitchell McLaughlin won stage one at Rás Mhaigh Eo last weekend

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

01 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Drumkeen cyclist Mitchell McLaughlin competes in the prestigious Scheldeprijs next week.

McLaughlin had an encouraging run last weekend at Rás Mhaigh Eo and heads for Europe to compete in the Scheldeprijs, which is dubbed the ‘world championships for sprinters.

McLaughlin, riding now for EvoPro Racing, won stage one, the 104km Westport-Farnaught stage, of Rás Mhaigh Eo.

McLaughlin and team-mate Daire Feely had 47 second to spare on the chasers.

While Feely took stage two and won the race overall, McLaughlin was second in general classification.

McLaughlin was 56 seconds ahead of UCD Cycling Club’s Joel Luke, who finished in third.

Scheldeprijs is one of the six Flanders Classics and is back for its 110th edition and gets underway on Wednesday.

Scheldeprijs is the oldest road race in Flanders, beginning in Terneuzen, Netherlands and finishing in Schoten, Belgium.

