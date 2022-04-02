Young Raphoe badminton aces called into Ireland under-15 squad

Three Raphoe Badminton Club starlets have been called up to represent Ireland in an under-15 quadrangular tournament.

Kimberly Pearson, Zach McAuley and Rhys McAuley have all been selected on the Irish squad.

The tournament will be held at the Baldoyle Badminton Centre from April 29-May 1.

In January, the McAuley boys won gold at the Leinster Under-15 Open.

They took the Under-15 boys doubles, beating Jerald Baiju and Adhithyan Gopinath in the final.

Pearson had a superb end to 2021. She teamed up with Cara Eaton to win the under-15 girls doubles at the Munster Open after taking silver at the National Championships in Lisburn.

“What a huge achievement for these young players but it’s a reflection of the hard work they have put in the last few months,” a spokesperson for the Raphoe Badminton Club said.

“We are so proud of them all. For a small club to have three players on an Irish team is massive but things like this doesn’t happen over night and we have to give credit to all their club coaches.”

In a further nod to the superb work at the club, Raphoe Badminton Club coach Naomi Darragh has been confirmed as the female head coach for the Ireland squad.