Oisin Orr lands 8/1 winner at Leopardstown

Oisin Orr took his latest victory on Saturday at Leopardstown
Oisin Orr enjoyed an 8/1 win at Leopardsrown on Saturday afternoon.
Orr guided Noel Meade’s 8/1 shot Hotel Wren to a narrow win in the Flat Is Back At Leopardstown Maiden.
The Rathmullan man, a former champion apprentice jockey, pushed along the three-year-old to win by a short head from the 2/1 Janoobi.
Hotel Wren was third three furlongs from home and edged ahead in the final strides of the one-mile race.
It’s a third win of 2022 for Orr.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.