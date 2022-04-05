Search

05 Apr 2022

Basketball ace Shannon Cunningham wins All-Star award

The LYIT Donegal player was presented with the award in Dublin at the weekend

Basketball ace Shannon Cunningham wins All-Star award

Shannon Cunningham is presented with her Women's Division 1 Allstar award by Basketball Ireland WNLC member Annette O'Toole.

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

05 Apr 2022 3:29 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Letterkenny basketballer Shannon Cunningham has been named as a 2021/22 Basketball Ireland National League All-Star.

Cunningham had a fine campaign for LYIT Donegal in the MissQuote.ie Division 1.

At the weekend, Cunningham was at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, where she was presented with her Women's Division 1 Allstar award by Basketball Ireland WNLC member Annette O'Toole.

Previously, Cunningham was named as the Player of the Month for December.

Then, she scored 40 points in a win over Limerick Celtics having hit high notes in a 82 to 69 win at St Munchin’s College and she also bagged 20 points in a home win over Marble City Hawks.

Cache Crumlish signs for Sion Swifts

The young Carndonagh footballer will feature on the Republic of Ireland Under-15 Girls squad in the Bob Docherty Cup next week

In January, Cunningham scored 33 points on Tuesday as Coláiste Ailigh overcame Laurel Hill in the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Schools Cup. For that, she left with the MVP award.

Cunningham has represented Ireland under-16s, under-17s and under-18s and was a part of the Ireland team for the FIBA U17 Women’s Skills Challenge.

In January, she told Donegal Live in an interview: “Playing National League is such a great opportunity. To get to play at that standard is brilliant. You’re playing a game that is so fast and physically, playing against American players and others from overseas.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media