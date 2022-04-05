Basketball ace Shannon Cunningham wins All-Star award

Shannon Cunningham is presented with her Women's Division 1 Allstar award by Basketball Ireland WNLC member Annette O'Toole.
Letterkenny basketballer Shannon Cunningham has been named as a 2021/22 Basketball Ireland National League All-Star.
Cunningham had a fine campaign for LYIT Donegal in the MissQuote.ie Division 1.
At the weekend, Cunningham was at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, where she was presented with her Women's Division 1 Allstar award by Basketball Ireland WNLC member Annette O'Toole.
Previously, Cunningham was named as the Player of the Month for December.
Then, she scored 40 points in a win over Limerick Celtics having hit high notes in a 82 to 69 win at St Munchin’s College and she also bagged 20 points in a home win over Marble City Hawks.
In January, Cunningham scored 33 points on Tuesday as Coláiste Ailigh overcame Laurel Hill in the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Schools Cup. For that, she left with the MVP award.
Cunningham has represented Ireland under-16s, under-17s and under-18s and was a part of the Ireland team for the FIBA U17 Women’s Skills Challenge.
In January, she told Donegal Live in an interview: “Playing National League is such a great opportunity. To get to play at that standard is brilliant. You’re playing a game that is so fast and physically, playing against American players and others from overseas.”
Nina Carberry with the winners, Michael Molloy, Colm Sweeney, Kevin Dunleavy, Michael Doherty and Bernie Quinn from Ardara Men’s Shed in Donegal
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.