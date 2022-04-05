Basketball ace Shannon Cunningham wins All-Star award

Letterkenny basketballer Shannon Cunningham has been named as a 2021/22 Basketball Ireland National League All-Star.

Cunningham had a fine campaign for LYIT Donegal in the MissQuote.ie Division 1.

At the weekend, Cunningham was at the National Basketball Arena in Dublin, where she was presented with her Women's Division 1 Allstar award by Basketball Ireland WNLC member Annette O'Toole.

Previously, Cunningham was named as the Player of the Month for December.

Then, she scored 40 points in a win over Limerick Celtics having hit high notes in a 82 to 69 win at St Munchin’s College and she also bagged 20 points in a home win over Marble City Hawks.

In January, Cunningham scored 33 points on Tuesday as Coláiste Ailigh overcame Laurel Hill in the U19B Girls final of the Pinergy All-Schools Cup. For that, she left with the MVP award.

Cunningham has represented Ireland under-16s, under-17s and under-18s and was a part of the Ireland team for the FIBA U17 Women’s Skills Challenge.

In January, she told Donegal Live in an interview: “Playing National League is such a great opportunity. To get to play at that standard is brilliant. You’re playing a game that is so fast and physically, playing against American players and others from overseas.”