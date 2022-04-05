Donegal teams compete well at Inter-Counties All Ireland Darts Championships

The 2022 Inter-Counties All-Ireland Darts Championships were held this past weekend at the Knightsbrook hotel in Trim, Co Meath.



The Donegal men travelled to Meath on Friday to defend their title from 2020. A fine squad of men were ready to rock and were well fired up for the competition. The darts were throwing early on Saturday starting at 11am.



They had Offaly and Monaghan in their group so an early lead was needed. Offaly were All Ireland champs only a couple of years ago and were tough competitors. But the Donegal men started and continued strong and with a nice 8-5 win. Offaly met Monaghan next where they beat them 10-3. It meant that we needed at least seven points to top our group against Monaghan. The men did that and more, winning 8-5 to top their group.



The darts kicked off on Sunday and the tension was sky high in the room. This was knockout time. Every game inched us closer to retaining the title. The supporters were crammed in like sardines trying to see the boards, some having to jump up on chairs to get a better view.



Donegal faced Carlow in their first match, now down to the last 16. The men threw fantastic darts and were elated with a 7-1 win which seen them into the quarter final next against Dublin. They had barely an hour break to regroup and get ready before the next run of darts were thrown.



It was here that Dublin got the early lead and took off with a 6-0 lead. The Donegal heads were low knowing that the dream of retaining the title for 2022 was getting further away. The heads lifted when Charlie Grant won the first match.



The crowd got behind John Flood roaring words of encouragement to get the next win with a fine 123, bull finish making us that bit closer at 6-2. Gerard Porter. He got the win and made it 6-3. But that was to be the last win for Donegal as Dublin got the last leg to make it 7-3 and earned their place in the semi-final.



The Donegal men did themselves and their county proud, it just wasn’t to be this year. Another year of normal darts will see them back, bigger, better and stronger, ready to rock for 2023!



Manager: James Weir (Quigleys Point), Men's selector: John Murray (Ramelton)

Panel: Sean Wilson (Buncrana (Captain)), Noel O'Donnell (Brockagh (V-Captain)), John Flood (Milford), Charlie Grant (Quigleys Point), Anthony Whoriskey (Newton Cunningham), Clive Aiken (Ramelton), Michael Leech (Moville), Jordan Boyce (Newton Cunningham), Andy McLaughlin (Carrigart), Andrew Gillespie (Carrick), John Meencha Gallagher (Carrick), Joe Flood (Milford), Cartha Boyle (Glenties), Reece Brennan (The Cross), Adrian Devine (Buncrana), Alan Byrne (Duneyloop), Gerard Mc Glynn (Glenfin), Gerald Porter (Letterkenny), Declan Quinn (Ardara), Dean Gallagher (Bridgend).



The Donegal ladies were drawn into a group of four. The other teams being Kilkenny, Limerick and Wexford, who were reigning All-Ireland champions.



The ladies had their first game on Saturday morning. Donegal faced Kilkenny winning the game 5-2, with wins coming from Trish Kelly, Geraldine Harkin, Amanda mc carron and Amy and Sharon Cunningham. In the next game Donegal faced Wexford.

Donegal narrowly missed the win by a score of 4-3, with wins coming from Sharon Cunningham, Geraldine Harkin and Amanda McCarron. The last game of the groups was against Limerick. Donegal got a 4-3 victory with wins from Marie Shields, Sharon Cunningham, Geraldine Harkin and Amanda McCarron. They finished the group in second place landing their place in the All Ireland quarter final on Sunday.

On Sunday, Donegal went head to head with county Laois. A bad start saw the Ladies down 3-0. But Donegal rallied the troops and brought the score back to 3-3 with a real fight for the finish. Unfortunately the darts didn’t go Donegal’s away in the last game and Laois took the victory.

The Ladies did themselves proud with some outstanding darts played all weekend. All in all, a great weekend for the ladies who finished off once again in the championship where they belong.

Manager: James Mc Carron (Carrigart)

Panel: Betsy Gordon (Convoy). Geraldine Harkin (Brockagh) Catherine Porter (Crossroads, killygordon), Marie Sheils (Lifford), Amanda Mc Carron (Carrigart), Sharon Cunningham (Frosses), Amy Cunningham (Frosses), Marybeth Cunningham (Frosses), Maggie Bonnar (Brockagh), Trish Kelly (Carrigart)

Donegal ladies PRO: Rose Forde.