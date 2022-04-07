Donegal Domestic Violence Service to benefit from 2022 RunDonegal Women's 5K

The Donegal Domestic Violence Service will be the sole beneficiary of the 2022 RunDonegal Women's 5K.



This year's event will take place on Sunday, May 22nd, with the Finn Valley Centre in Stranorlar acting as race headquarters.

Speaking at the launch on Wednesday evening in the Finn Valley Centre, race organiser, Grace Boyle, said she was looking forward to the race returning again around the streets of the Twin Towns after a two-year break.



"Because of the pandemic, we had to switch to a virtual event in 2020. We were blown away by the response, with more than 1,000 taking part and over €10,000 being raised for the Brid Carr Fund set up in memory of Brid Carr from Glencolmcille to fund ovarian cancer research. So, it's great to be planning for an actual event again - our first for three years which is hard to believe," she commented.

To register please click here

The Donegal Domestic Violence Service will use the proceeds of next month's charity event to help renovate and furnish two additional safe houses units. The plan is for both units to be completed by the end of the year.



"We have set ourselves a target of 500 entries this year and if we manage to achieve that, that will mean €5,000 being raised for the Donegal Domestic Violence Service. There are just over six weeks to race day and we would encourage women and girls all over Donegal to get out and get walking and running in preparation for the event.

"We are appealing to as many people as possible to enter online. Those who register will have a chance to collect their number in the week leading up to race day," the race organiser added. The entry fee for the 2022 RunDonegal Women's 5K is €10.



