Fanad farmer breaks an Irish record at Great Ireland Run

Milford AC's Martin Kerr
Martin Kerr broke the Irish M70 10k record at the Great Ireland Run, incorporating the National 10k Championships, in Dublin on Saturday.
The veteran Milford AC runner finished in a superb 42 minutes and 39 seconds.
Kerr won the M70 category and set the new Irish record,.
Kerr’s new time shaves 10 seconds off the previous best of 42.49 held by former Olympian Jim McNamara.
The Fanad farmer has been in superb form lately.
Last October, he won at the Autumn Open Cross Country races in Abbotstown, finishing the 6km distance in 27.07.
The steely Kerr also holds the Irish O70 record. He ran 20.14 in the Inter-Firms 5k last July and at the Turkey Trot pre-Christmas in Letterkenny he ran 20.02.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.