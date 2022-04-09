Search

09 Apr 2022

Fanad farmer breaks an Irish record at Great Ireland Run

Martin Kerr shaves ten seconds off the Irish O70 record, previous held by former Olympian Jim McNamara

Fanad farmer breaks an Irish record at Great Ireland Run

Milford AC's Martin Kerr

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

09 Apr 2022 2:34 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Martin Kerr broke the Irish M70 10k record at the Great Ireland Run, incorporating the National 10k Championships, in Dublin on Saturday.

The veteran Milford AC runner finished in a superb 42 minutes and 39 seconds.

Kerr won the M70 category and set the new Irish record,.

Kerr’s new time shaves 10 seconds off the previous best of 42.49 held by former Olympian Jim McNamara.

Team medals for Inishowen and Finn Valley at National 10k

Inishowen take M35 gold and open bronze with Finn Valley claiming F50 bronze

The Fanad farmer has been in superb form lately.

Last October, he won at the Autumn Open Cross Country races in Abbotstown, finishing the 6km distance in 27.07.

The steely Kerr also holds the Irish O70 record. He ran 20.14 in the Inter-Firms 5k last July and at the Turkey Trot pre-Christmas in Letterkenny he ran 20.02.

