Search

12 Apr 2022

Details of 2022 Donegal Half Marathon monthly draw announced

The 2022 Donegal Half Marathon has been fixed for Sunday, August 28

Details of 2022 Donegal Half Marathon monthly draw announced

2021 Donegal Half Marathon winner, Mark McPaul

Reporter:

Contributor

12 Apr 2022 8:55 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The first of five monthly draws for those who have entered the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon will take place on Thursday, April 28th.

The Kernan's Retail Group is the event's main sponsor again this year, and each monthly winner will receive a €30 Kernan's voucher and a hamper filled with Spar's own brand products.

To enter the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon, click on the link here

"Those who have entered the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon before April 28th will have five chances of winning one of the vouchers," commented Donegal Half Marathon Committee Chairperson, Myles Sweeney.

The 2022 Donegal Half Marathon has been fixed for Sunday, August 28th, in Letterkenny with the usual start time of 9.20 am.
"We went with a virtual half in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last year, the event was capped at 400 and it sold out. So, we are hoping to have in the region of 500 taking part in the 2022 Donegal Half Marathon. Entries have been steady to date," the chairperson added.

Meanwhile, 2021 Donegal Half Marathon winner, Mark McPaul, is preparing for the 2022 Boston Marathon which takes place on Monday, April 18th. McPaul who runs with Milford AC, has put in a massive block of training over the last number of months.
He ran 2 hours 48 minutes in the Belfast City Marathon in October and is hoping to run around 2 hours 30 minutes for his first marathon abroad.

"Training has gone really well and I've upped the miles considerably over the last three months. I'll be meeting up with my Milford AC club mate, Paddy Ryan, who is also competing in the Boston Marathon. Paddy is out there already," said McPaul, who is based at the Kernan's store in Ramelton.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media