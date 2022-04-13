John Porter wins first annual darts open at Donaghy's

John Porter receives his prize from Annette Pearson of Donaghy's
John Porter was the winner of the Donaghy's Yearly Darts Cup Open at the weekend.
The Clady man won the singles competition, hosted at Donaghy's Bar at the Cill An Oir Complex, Killylastin, Letterkenny on Saturday.
Porter defeated Glenties native Cartha Boyle in the final.
Butch Devine and Dean Gallagher were the beaten semi-finalists while Alan Byrne, Charlie Grant, Danny McDaid and Jordan Boyce reached the quarter-finals while Declan Quinn took the prize for the highest checkout.
The Shield winner was Kevin McFeeley as he overcame Damien Gamble in the final with Paddy Boyce and Eden Friel getting to the Shield semi-finals.
Donaghy’s have extended thanks to John Murray, Louise Doherty, Annette Pearson, John Neely and Kevin Harley who helped organise and run the event and set up the boards.
Donaghy’s host a weekly darts competition every Friday from 9pm which is open to everyone.
