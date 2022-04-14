Search

14 Apr 2022

Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge is officially sold out

1200 participants are set to take part in the spectacular race on Easter Saturday

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge has a spectacular location

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

14 Apr 2022 2:31 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge, which takes place on Easter Saturday, is officially a sell-out.

The event is making a return after a three-year absence due to Covid-19 and 1200 participants will go under starter’s orders.

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge, sponsored by Specsavers, Letterkenny is organised under the auspices of Ballyliffin Rural Enterprises, supported by Finn Valley Athletics Club.

This year’s event is in aid of Mica Action Group.

The Ballyliffin Coastal Challenge was first held at Easter 2010 with 280 participants finishing on the beautiful Pollan Beach.

Starting in the picturesque village of Ballyliffin and heading into the Isle Of Doagh, skirting the sea as it winds its way with Malin in the background, the course is spectacular in places.

