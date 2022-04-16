Roisin Flanagan sets a new Ulster record in California

Roisin Flanagan
Roisin Flanagan shaved over seven seconds off her Ulster 5000m record on Friday night in California.
Competing at the 62nd annual Mt Sac Relays, the Finn Valley AC woman finished the elite 5000m in 15:28.41.
At Mt San Antonio College in Walnut, California, the Gortin native was tenth.
Flanagan is now over 10 seconds inside the consideration standard for the Northern Ireland team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Earlier this year, Flanagan clocked 15:36.05 in Boston.
She is now just 0.13 of a second off Katie McCandless’ Finn Valley AC record over 5000m, a time of 15:28.28 set in 1996.
