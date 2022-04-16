Landmark victory for Dylan Browne-McMonagle in Cork

Dylan Browne-McMonagle, pictured here with trainer Charlie Moore, who is also from Letterkenny
Dylan Browne-McMonagle recorded his 100th victory on Saturday afternoon at Cork.
The Letterkenny jockey won the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Ghasham.
The 11/2 shot won by half-a-length from Ruler Legend.
Browne-McMonagle and Ghasham came in for a stern test down the home straight, but came out on top.
Brendan Powell, assistant trainer to O’Brien, said: “Dylan stacked them up behind him today and he picked up. He said he'd have no problem staying further and is a progressive horse.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.