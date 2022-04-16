Search

16 Apr 2022

Landmark victory for Dylan Browne-McMonagle in Cork

The Letterkenny jockey was celebrating his 100th career win

Letterkenny jockey and trainer team up for 40/1 winner

Dylan Browne-McMonagle, pictured here with trainer Charlie Moore, who is also from Letterkenny

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

16 Apr 2022 10:40 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Dylan Browne-McMonagle recorded his 100th victory on Saturday afternoon at Cork.

The Letterkenny jockey won the Follow Us On Social Media Maiden aboard the Joseph O’Brien-trained Ghasham.

The 11/2 shot won by half-a-length from Ruler Legend.

Browne-McMonagle and Ghasham came in for a stern test down the home straight, but came out on top.

Brendan Powell, assistant trainer to O’Brien, said: “Dylan stacked them up behind him today and he picked up. He said he'd have no problem staying further and is a progressive horse.”

Local News

