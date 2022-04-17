Lee Boyd leads the way as seven Finner soldiers win Irish titles

Convoy boxer Lee Boyd landed his third Irish title on Thursday.

Boyd was one of seven boxers out of the 28th Infantry Battalion to win titles at the All-Ireland Army Championships this week.

The Convoy ABC puncher moved into the Elite category and Boyd won the 86kgs crown. Boyd, of the 28th Infantry Battalion, overcame Cork’s Shane Cunningham, representing the Artillery Corps from Collins Barracks (1 BAR).

Cunningham formerly boxed out of the Fr Horgan’s Club in Cork, but was outpointed by the on-song Boyd. Boyd was the Irish Colleges 60kgs champion in 2013 and he added the Army 67kgs crown in 2014.

Lee Boyd

Lifford man Anthony Hannigan won the Novice 65.5kgs crown. Hannigan, also a soldier at the 28th Infantry Battalion, defeated Tirana Loughlin of the 27th Infantry Battalion in the final.

Darragh Devine from Raphoe landed the 67kgs Novice title. Devine, another based with the 28th Infantry Battalion at Finner Camp, got past Dylan Carolan from he 27th Infantry Battalion in his final.

Twin Towns Boxing Club man Declan Duffy took the 80kgs gold. Duffy won an Army title in December and was back on top this week via a walkover win.

James Lynch landed the Elite middleweight title as he overcame Peter Vincreanu from the 7th Battalion.

There was defeat for former Finn Valley ABC boxer Seanan Scanlon, who was edged out in the Advanced Novice 67.5kgs final by Sean Duffy, out of the 7th Battalion.

Finner soldiers Kylie Friel and Alicia Martin also won titles this week.

The Championships took place at Cathal Brugha Barracks in Dublin.