Callum Morris sixth in opening round of British Downhill series

Vitus First Tracks rider Callum Morris made a marathon trip at the weekend to compete in the first round of the British Downhill series in Rheola, south Wales.

Following on from two fantastic recent results in Rostrevor and Gortin, the Inishowen teenager was looking to prove himself against the top youth riders in the UK.

Saturday’s practice saw a changing track as the conditions dried and Morris (15) slowly got to know the venue.

A time of 3:07 had him sitting in second place after all practice runs were complete.

Sunday morning’s practice went well but a crash during his seeding run left the Donegal man in 14th place. With no major damage to either rider or bike Morris was in good form going into his race run.

His plan for the race run was ‘just go for it’.

Morris was third at the first split when a slight mistake midway lost a few seconds but he still crossed the line on 2:56, finishing 6th.

Morris said: “It was a good result considering the competition, but could have been better, I know where I need to improve and will work hard for the next race.

“The bike was faultless and thanks to my sponsors for helping me get to this race”

Vitus team boss Glynn O’Brien said: “Callum is off to a solid start to the season. A convincing win at round one of the Irish Downhill Mountain bike Series and a solid sixth place in the British National Downhill Series will set him up nicely for the rest of the season.

“After a few small mistakes at the weekend Callum took plenty away from these races and has lots to work on.

“I believe this will get him fired up and with a new bike coming shortly things are going to get very fast.”

Next up is the second round of the British series at Fort William in May.