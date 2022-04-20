Search

20 Apr 2022

Donegal Bay Spring Sportive set to roll once again

Regarded as one of the best and most scenic Leisure Cycle events in Ireland, the Donegal Bay Club have been in full preparation mode to be ready for the big day

Glengesh will be one of the challenges facing the cyclists on Saturday

20 Apr 2022 10:37 AM

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Donegal Bay Spring Sportive Cycle event returns to the roads of South-West Donegal this Saturday.

Interest in the event has been very strong with many people keen to get back on the road after two years of little to no cycling events. The club have been fielding enquiries since before Christmas and like in previous years, there has been plenty of interest from cyclists all around Ireland and between 300-400 cyclists are expected to be in attendance.

Many have taken part in the Sportive in the past and are keen to return to Donegal to enjoy the beautiful scenery, the legendary Donegal hospitality and of course ‘those challenging Hills of Donegal’.

As in previous editions, there will be three scenic routes on offer catering to various levels of cyclists, the 140km and 100km routes cater to the more experienced cyclist, heading west out of Donegal Town as far as Carrick where the routes split with the 100km route heading across to Meenaneary for the food stop whilst the 140km route takes in a loop around Malinmore and Glencolmcille before the well earned food stop at Meenaneary.

Both routes then cross the beautiful Glengesh pass into Ardada and over the Ardaghey road to Inver before the routes split again with the 100km route heading straight back to Donegal Town whilst the 140km route heads over to Frosses for a loop in the Bluestacks before the finish in Town.

The 50km route is more suitable for the new or more casual cyclist and will mirror the longer routes as far as Bruckless before turning left and following a loop around the St.John’s Point peninsula, back into Dunkineely and then the road home to Donegal Town.

Like many events, a lot of planning and organisation is involved in the running of the Sportive and sponsors are always of great assistance in this regard and for 2022, the Donegal Bay Sportive is delighted to welcome three new sponsors on board.

Local Donegal Town based Company Ferm Engineering have supported the event in the past by providing back-up vehicles and are now backing Donegal Bay CC in all areas. Likewise Donegal Town Credit Union have also been involved with the Club in the past and have also stepped in to support the Club.

The third backer is the Donegal Sports Partnership who have provided funding through the Sport for Ireland Programme. With the support of these sponsors, the aim will be to continue to put on a successful event that attracts people to Donegal Town and the surrounding areas, showcasing the beauty and hospitality of South Donegal.

Donegal Bay Spring Sportive Details
Saturday April 23rd - Registration 8.30-9.30am at the St.John Bosco Centre, Donegal Town. Starting on the Diamond at 10am. Three Routes: 140km/100km/50km

