Entries still being taken as countdown continues to Monday's North West 10k

Twenty-five years on from the first staging of the North West 10k back in May 1997, final preparations are being put in place for this weekend's charity event in Letterkenny.

Normally held on a Sunday, this year's race has been moved to the Bank Holiday Monday, May 2, with an earlier start time of 11am.

And after two years of major disruption due to Covid-19, there is big anticipation as the charity race returns to some kind of normality.

This year the three benefitting charities are Spina Bifida & Hydrocephalus Ireland Donegal Branch, the Donegal Diabetes Parents Support Group and the No Barriers Foundation.

Donegal Person of the Year Noel Cunningham has been confirmed as the special guest who will fire the starting gun to set the runners and walkers on their way in the special 25th anniversary race

Committee chairman Neil Martin is encouraging walkers and runners to come out on Bank Holiday Monday and be part of a special milestone event. “We have had 24 great years, many memorable events supporting 36 charities," he said.

"For people like the first Chairperson Charlie Kelly and the original committee it must be a very proud time for them to see the North West 10k being staged for the 25th time on Monday.

"Indeed for all the past committee members this is something that must give them great satisfaction to see the 10k now celebrating its 25th anniversary. They all gave great commitment to it on a totally voluntary basis.

"I want to thank the current committee for the trojan work put into organising the 25th. It began last September and will continue until Monday afternoon when we tidy up after the event.

"I want to sincerely thank our five sponsors this year Brian McCormick Intersport, Century Complex, Donegal Daily, Mount Errigal Hotel and the Value Centre. Their support has made our job a lot easier and gives the three charities more money to support their members” Mr Martin said.

Entries are continuing online for the North west 10k. Go to nortwest10k.com to register.

The North West 10k office will also open for registrations on Saturday and Sunday from 3-6 pm at Letterkenny Community Centre.

Runners and walkers who have already registered online are encouraged to pick up their 10k T-shirts and numbers at the Community Centre during these times on Saturday and Sunday to avoid delays on Monday morning. Registrations will be taken on Monday morning from 8am and closing at 10am.

A reminder also that the race and walk starts at the earlier time of 11 am.