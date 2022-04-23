Gallery Results: Huge entry for Streets of Ballyshannon 5k

The sun shone on the River Erne this morning as the eighth Annual Streets of Ballyshannon 5k took place.
As well as being a fundraiser for local Rugby Club this year's event was also raising funds for SHOUT - Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust.
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES AND RESULTS
The winner Trevor Cummins comes from the home club of Sonia O’ Sullivan, Ballymore, Cobh, Co Cork with Natasha Adam’s Letterkenny AC was a most impressive winner of the ladies race. There was an excellent turnout on a beautiful day, with a great array of prizes - 40 in all plus medals to all participants, with 230 coming home.
