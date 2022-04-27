WAAR 2022 is two weeks away and you can sign up here

After two long years of restrictions and postponements, the 2022 Wild Atlantic Adventure Race (WAAR) is delighted to return as one of the main events in the Irish Adventure racing calendar.

The race on Saturday, May 14, which will once again be sponsored by Randox Teoranta, has already exceeded the total number of 2019 participants with 600 confirmed entries carried over from previously postponed events, and a further 200 extra entries which have also been released, and selling fast.

WAAR 2022 offers four different categories of events at an individual or team level with the ultimate goal of encouraging more positive mental health through physical activity.

‘The recent lifting of restrictions has given everyone renewed hope and, after two years of no events, the appetite and hunger for adventure racing is now bigger than ever,” WAAR organiser Brian O Dónaill said. “We all know how detrimental the pandemic has been on the mental health of many people, so WAAR will hopefully alleviate many of the stresses faced by those in our community’.”

In 2019, Shaun Stewart competed in the full WAAR route where he completed a 10km run, 42.5km cycle of the Wild Atlantic Way, 2km hike and 1km kayak on the Mullaghdearg Lake before crossing the finish line as the winning male athlete in a time of 02.17.42.

Multi-sport adventure racer Shaun Stewart said: “We are lucky to have one of the best adventure races in Ireland based in Donegal, it’s so well organised and marshalled with great community support. I’ve raced the event twice and it’s always a good challenge against some of the best athletes around. After a two year absence due to Covid, it will be great to see the event back.”

WAAR 2022, as in 2019, is included as a round of the National Adventure Racing Series, a collection of adventure races across the country from which competitors can earn points to become the all Ireland Adventure Race Champion 2022. The full WAAR route, which features a 10km run, 42.5km cycle, 2km hike and 1km kayak, starting and finishing at C.L.G. Naomh Muire in Mullaghderg, was described by organisers of the National Adventure Series as “one of the best organised events” in which they had ever taken part, and “a fantastic addition to the National Series Calendar…in one of the most picturesque courses in the country.”

“It is, as always, our honour to partner with the Wild Atlantic Adventure Race here in Donegal,” Dr Ciaran Richardson, Head of Research & Development at Randox Teoranta, said. The ethos of the race – of physical and mental health, of camaraderie and of community – is one we share at Randox Teoranta.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic our R&D biohub in Dungloe played a central role in the development of antibody tests which can determine if an individual has an effective immune response to the virus following infection or vaccination. These tests along with other Randox COVID-19 testing services have had an enormous impact in people’s lives allowing people to safely travel for personal, family and business reasons. It is rewarding to know that the vital work undertaken in Dungloe has made such a huge impact during the pandemic and continues to make a real difference to global healthcare.”

“Like WAAR, Randox Teoranta has become an integral part of the landscape in Donegal and we are delighted to bring the thrilling Wild Atlantic Adventure Race once again to Donegal in 2022 after two long years of COVID restrictions.”

Anyone interested in taking part in the WAAR can visit the website at www.waar.ie. The event is open to anyone who is 16 or over on May 14. If you would like to help out on the day of the event please send your name and contact number to info@waar.ie.

Ba mhaith le Randox Teoranta an deis seo a thapú chun gach rath a ghuí ar gach iomaitheoir do WAAR 2022.