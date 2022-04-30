Elvin wins in Wicklow to secure El Paso spot

Jennifer Elvin was victorious in Wicklow
Finn Valley AC’s Jennifer Elvin won the women’s senior race at the Irish Mountain Running Trials in Wicklow on Saturday.
Last weekend, Elvin led the way for Finn Valley’s masters over-35 team, alongside Teresa Doherty and Leoni Mullen, as they won silver at the latest version of the Road Relays.
Elvin had a strong cross country season and had helped Finn Valley to silver at the National Road Relays in Raheny in October.
Elvin’s win in Wicklow means that she will be a part of the Irish Mountain Running Association team for the European Athletics Off-Road Running Championships from July 1-3 in El Paso, Spain.
Finn Valley AC group pictured in Wicklow
In the junior women’s race, Amy Greene, a recent recruit to Finn Valley AC, was second. Finn Valley duo Sarah Bradley and Nuala Bose were fourth and fifth.
In the junior men’s race, Sean McGinley finished second with Diarmait Keogh fourth and Oisin Toye fifth.
