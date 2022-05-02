Gallery and full results: Were you at the 2022 North West 10k

The 25th North West 10k saw almost 800 participants take to the streets of Letterkenny on Bank Holiday Monday.
The annual event has moved from its traditional Sunday slot and this year, the Donegal Person of the Year, Noel Cunningham acted as the official starter with 757 people toeing the line.
Letterkenny AC’s Mark Grennan was the overall winner. The County Meath man finished in a time of 33 minutes.
Grennan was six seconds in front of Letterkenny AC club mate Eoin Hughes (33:06) with Rosses AC’s Declan Ferry in third (33:12).
Finn Valley AC duo Dermot McElchar (33:25) and Diarmait Keogh (33:34) completed the top five.
PICTURES: STEPHEN DOHERTY
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES AND RESULTS